Superman: Legacy: Gunn "Excited" About "Really Great" Casting Choices James Gunn updates Superman: Legacy casting & what he's looking for in his Man of Steel, and if a Marvel/DC crossover is in the near future.

Earlier this month, DC Studio co-head and Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn shared a look at the script cover while confirming pre-production was underway and that auditions were still ongoing. Now, thanks to one of the rare things we actually do like about red-carpet events, we have a few more updates to add to your speculation dossier. Interestingly enough, they come courtesy of Gunn's swan song at Marvel Studios, a premiere for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. What follows are some brief insights from Gunn regarding what he's looking for in the next Superman and if there's any change on the "Marvel/DC crossover" front. And we also get a chance to hear from GOTG3 star Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), who responds to the rumblings that he's auditioned to play The Man of Steel.

Pausing ahead of his response, Gunn shares that the process is "hard" but that "we have some really great choices that I'm excited about." But as for the traits they need to convey, Gunn emphasizes humanity first and foremost, followed by kindness and compassion… "and it has to be someone you'd want to give a hug." As Gunn sees it, their choice needs to build upon the legacy established by past actors (but it won't be Chris Pratt):

And in this clip, Poulter pours a ton of water on the rumor that he auditioned for the lead in Superman: Legacy – joking that he hadn't even thought about it until the question was just brought up:

And while Gunn & Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have their lines of communication flowing, fans still shouldn't be expecting a Marvel/DC crossover anytime soon – maybe in a decade?