Superman: Legacy Reunites James Gunn, VFX Supervisor Stephane Ceretti

On Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast James Gunn confirmed he was reteaming with VFX Supervisor Stephane Ceretti for Superman: Legacy.

We knew that DC Studios co-head and Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn checking in with Michael Rosenbaum on Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast would make some news – and it hasn't disappointed so far. Along with offering some interesting updates on a number of upcoming DCU projects, Gunn & Rosenbaum had a chance to do a deep dive into the upcoming film (more on that in a minute). And in the process, we learned that Visual Effects Supervisor Stephane Ceretti (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) will be reuniting with Gunn on the DC Studios film. Here's a look at Ceretti's reaction to Gunn's public confirmation via Instagram Stories screencaps:

James Gunn & Michael Rosenbaum on "Superman: Legacy"

When Rosenbaum shifted the conversation back to Superman and "Legacy," things kicked off with some smiles and some interesting silences regarding the topic of whether or not Krypto would be in the film before Gunn shared how an interview he did with Pratt put that "spoiler" out into the open. From there, Rosenbaum asks Gunn if Superman: Legacy is the biggest-pressure project in his career, considering we're talking about The Man of Steel as well as the co-head of DC Studios writing & directing his big screen return. Gunn admits that the pressure was strong at the beginning – but that changed after he finished the script. "Now, it's fun,' Gunn added, saying that he loves the script and "people love the script," so that makes it easier.

For Gunn, it was about finding a take on Superman that was true to the iconic character while offering a take different from the ones that came before it: "So now I feel good about it; so now, it's fun." For Gunn, the pressure has now shifted to the casting process and the expectations that come from that – using the casting process for Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy as an example (and also getting a fun dig in on Rosenbaum). At the time of this interview, Gunn states that they've done "a lot of auditions, and we're narrowing it down," but they weren't finished yet. And for all of the rumors about who's auditioning and who's being cast, Gunn warns fans that there's a lot of bad intel being floated out there – but he can't shut them all down without potentially raising more questions or possibly revealing a spoiler.

In the case of who's screen-testing, Gunn sees that as an intimate, personal thing that's no one else's business to know about – which led to a conversation about how agencies will feed news folks with intel to help boost their client's pop culture worth. Gunn brings up one aspect that many folks don't consider – how an actor is impacted by rumors of screentests & auditions when that's not the truth. Rosenbaum shifts to a subject near and dear to his heart – Lex Luthor. Though Rosenbaum said he assumed Lex would be in the film, Gunn makes it clear that info never came from him. So from a purely hypothetical standpoint, Rosenbaum asks Gunn that if there is a Lex Luthor that he be "grounded and real" and true to the character's core – an approach Gunn seemed to agree with (after referring to Rosenbaum as "definitely the best Lex"). Here's a look at the complete episode – and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum here:

