Superman & Lois, Bones, SNL/Shane Gillis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, Saturday Night Live, Matlock, The Flash/Arrowverse, Bones, Superman, The Penguin, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Squid Game, CW's Superman & Lois, CBS's 60 Minutes/Trump, NBC's Saturday Night Live, CBS's Matlock, USA Network's WWE Raw, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, BBC's Thunderbirds, The Flash/Arrowverse, Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall, FOX's Bones, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's The Franchise, HBO's The Penguin, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, Saturday Night Live, Matlock, The Flash/Arrowverse, Bones, Superman, The Penguin, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 8, 2024:

Squid Game: New Netflix Trailer Highlights Season 1, Teases Season 2

Superman & Lois Co-Showrunner on Final Season Honoring Arrowverse

60 Minutes Opening Calls Out Trump Campaign's "Shifting Explanations"

SNL 50: Did Lorne Michaels Try Getting Shane Gillis to Play Trump?

Matlock: Check Out CBS's Episode 2: "Rome, in a Day" Sneak Previews

WWE Raw Preview: The Chadster's Guide to Tonight's Epic Action

Superman & Lois: Tulloch, Hoechlin Check-In; Garfin Launches BTS Site

Rick and Morty: The Anime Ep. 9 Preview: Space Beth Has an Escape Plan

Thunderbirds: Unseen TV Series Footage Unearthed in Garden Shed

The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Honors 10th Anniversary with BTS Images

Over the Garden Wall 10th Anniversary Tribute Short Set for Nov. 3rd

Bones: David Boreanaz on What He Believes Booth & Brennan Are Up To

Superman: Kevin Maguire Corrects JLI Comment Report; Gunn Checks In

The Franchise Season Trailer Previews More Superhero Cinema Skewering

The Penguin Ep. 4 Preview: Sofia's NOT Going to Be Happy; E03 BTS Look

Superman: Lex Luthor Inspired by Morrison/Quitely, Azzarello/Bermejo

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Team Goes BTS of "Moulin Rouge" (VIDEO)

