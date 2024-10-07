Posted in: Comics, HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: jli, kevin maguire, superman

Superman: Kevin Maguire Corrects JLI Comment Report; Gunn Checks In

Kevin Maquire took to social media to correct some reporting about a comment he made regarding JLI influencing James Gunn's Superman film.

For those who might've missed it, Superman writer/director James Gunn hosted a number of comic book greats for a visit to the set of the David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring film back in May of this year. The killer lineup of writers & artists included Frank Quitely, Jim Lee, Angelo Exarhkios, Kevin Maguire, Carrie Williams, Scott Snyder, Josh Williamson, John Ostrander, Anne DePies, Jerry Ordway, Christina Merkler, Cameron Merkler, Dan Jurgens, and Jason Aaron. Now, that's a lot of people to bring onto the set for a film that wants to remain as spoiler-free as possible, but it was one of the best ways for Gunn to show that he respects The Man of Steel's comics roots in DC Studios' first feature. What's been most impressive is how respectful everyone has been in keeping quiet about what they saw – we learned more about the film from its public filming than any leaks.

So, when some recent reporting had Maguire noting that the film is influenced by his Justice League International (JLI) based on his set visit, you can understand why he would want to correct the record. "This is why I never do interviews. My suggesting there was a JLI influence had nothing to do with anything I saw on the set. It was based on common knowledge, the fact that Guy Gardner, Maxwell Lord, and Booster Gold were going to be around. It's not a confirmation of anything," Maguire wrote in a tweet, making it clear that his "JLI" comment was based on the casting news and other known facts and not on what he experienced back in May. Nathan Fillion is set to play the role of Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Sean Gunn is set at Maxwell Lord, with a Booster Gold series currently in development.

Here's a look at Maguire setting the record straight on his JLI/Superman comments, followed by Gunn dropping some kind words for Maguire and the impact he's had on the DCU:

This is why I never do interviews. My suggesting there was a JLI influence had nothing to do with anything I saw on the set. It was based on common knowledge, the fact that Guy Gardner, Maxwell Lord and Booster Gold were going to be around. It's not a confirmation of anything. https://t.co/BGRaKCuu1Q — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) October 7, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

