Superman: Lex Luthor Inspired by Morrison/Quitely, Azzarello/Bermejo

James Gunn (Superman) noted some inspirations for his Lex Luthor, including Grant Morrison/Frank Quitely and Brian Azzarello/Lee Bermejo.

As post-production on David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman rolls on, ahead of its Summer 2025 premiere, writer, director, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is offering some insights into what has inspired the Lex Luthor that Nicholas Hoult will be portraying in Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU. On the live-action side, Gunn has made his opinion known in the past – but on the comics side, Gunn points to three examples. First, he lists how writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely portrayed the character in All-Star Superman (which ran for 12 issues from 2005 to 2008). Following that, Gunn notes writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo's Lex Luthor: Man of Steel (which ran for 5 issues in 2005) as an influence. As for the third influence, Gunn notes that "the reckless scientific genius from the 1950's and '60's" played a role in developing their New DCU's Lex Luthor.

"God, there are so many. Lex is one of my favorites – he works on so many levels – and it's been a joy bringing him to the screen with the incredible [Nicholas Hoult]. Some of the influences were, of course, 'All-Star Superman,' Azzarello's Luthor, and the reckless scientific genius from the 1950's and '60's," Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a screencap of his Threads question and examples of Lex Luthor from the works he cited:

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

