The Flash, The Acolyte, SNL, IASIP/AE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, The Acolyte, Howard Stern & VP Kamala Harris, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, SNL, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The Flash & Grant Gustin, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Prime Video AU/NZ's The Office Australia, Disney+'s Renegade Nell, Howard Stern & VP Kamala Harris, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & ABC's Abbott Elementary, FOX's The Simpsons, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, BBC's Ludwig, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 7, 2024:

The Flash "Changed My Life": Gustin Shares Heartfelt Anniversary Post

The Acolyte Star: Disney Didn't Do Enough to Defend Amandla Stenberg

The Office Australia: Felicity Ward on Getting "Approved" by Gervais

Renegade Nell: Bo Bragason Reflects on Show Legacy, Wainwright & More

The Flash Anniversary Rewind: Did Your Fav Fight Scene Make The Cut?

Howard Stern, Stephen Colbert, The View to Interview VP Kamala Harris

What We Do in the Shadows S06 Teaser: Things Have Definitely Changed

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary "Fun Way to Shake Up TV": Brunson

The Simpsons, Kelsey Grammer's Sideshow Bob Make a Deal: S36 Preview

SNL Writers, Cast Help Nate Bargatze Remind Us Why He's Back (Review)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S02E02: Carol & Ash's Walker Welcome

Ludwig: The Best New Quirky Detective Show You Should Be Watching

