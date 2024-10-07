Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes, donald trump, kamala harris, opinion

60 Minutes Opening Calls Out Trump Campaign's "Shifting Explanations"

At the opening of 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley addressed the "shifting explanations" offered by Trump's campaign for backing out of the interview.

Last week, the news came down that ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump was backing out of a one-on-one interview with CBS's 60 Minutes for its traditional primetime election special – airing tonight. Instead, tonight's special focused solely on VP Kamala Harris and her VP pick, Gov. Tim Walz – but not before news anchor Scott Pelley addressed the issue at the top of the program. After noting that plans were in place for an interview to take place last Thursday at Mar-A-Lago and to film Trump during this past weekend's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania -with Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, in communication with the news magazine about finalizing plans. According to Pelley, that changed a week ago when the Trump campaign backed out and began offering "shifting explanations" as to the reason,

Those "explanations" ranged from the campaign taking issue with Trump's and Vance's words being fact-checked to Trump needing "an apology for his interview in 2020." The interview that's being referenced was with correspondent Lesley Stahl, with Trump claiming that Stahl said that the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop originated in Russie (Pelley: "She never said that"). "Trump has said his opponent doesn't do interviews because she can't handle them. He had previously declined another debate with Harris. So tonight may have been the largest audience for the candidates between now and Election Day," Pelley added.

After tonight's 60 Minutes interview, VP Harris will visit ABC's The View and CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and sit down for a one-on-one interview with radio icon and SiriusXM host Howard Stern for a live, special edition of The Howard Stern Show at 1 p.m. ET on Stern's exclusive SiriusXM channel, Howard 100. In addition, VP Harris will take part in a Univision town hall on Thursday, and an interview with Alex Cooper's hit podcast Call Her Daddy is currently streaming. Now, here's a look at how the award-winning, long-running CBS News program addressed the Trump campaign's shifting reasons for refusing to do an interview:

For more than half a century, the major party candidates for president have sat down with 60 Minutes. This year, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump accepted our invitation. Unfortunately, last week Trump canceled. https://t.co/7t5jr5nyFJ pic.twitter.com/VDJDDNYFab — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Trump campaign gave shifting explanations, including concerns that we would fact-check the interview. We fact-check every story. Both campaigns understood this special would proceed, even if one candidate backed out. So, next is @BillWhitakerCBS with Kamala Harris. — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!