60 Minutes Opening Calls Out Trump Campaign's "Shifting Explanations"
At the opening of 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley addressed the "shifting explanations" offered by Trump's campaign for backing out of the interview.
Last week, the news came down that ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump was backing out of a one-on-one interview with CBS's 60 Minutes for its traditional primetime election special – airing tonight. Instead, tonight's special focused solely on VP Kamala Harris and her VP pick, Gov. Tim Walz – but not before news anchor Scott Pelley addressed the issue at the top of the program. After noting that plans were in place for an interview to take place last Thursday at Mar-A-Lago and to film Trump during this past weekend's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania -with Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, in communication with the news magazine about finalizing plans. According to Pelley, that changed a week ago when the Trump campaign backed out and began offering "shifting explanations" as to the reason,
Those "explanations" ranged from the campaign taking issue with Trump's and Vance's words being fact-checked to Trump needing "an apology for his interview in 2020." The interview that's being referenced was with correspondent Lesley Stahl, with Trump claiming that Stahl said that the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop originated in Russie (Pelley: "She never said that"). "Trump has said his opponent doesn't do interviews because she can't handle them. He had previously declined another debate with Harris. So tonight may have been the largest audience for the candidates between now and Election Day," Pelley added.
After tonight's 60 Minutes interview, VP Harris will visit ABC's The View and CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and sit down for a one-on-one interview with radio icon and SiriusXM host Howard Stern for a live, special edition of The Howard Stern Show at 1 p.m. ET on Stern's exclusive SiriusXM channel, Howard 100. In addition, VP Harris will take part in a Univision town hall on Thursday, and an interview with Alex Cooper's hit podcast Call Her Daddy is currently streaming. Now, here's a look at how the award-winning, long-running CBS News program addressed the Trump campaign's shifting reasons for refusing to do an interview: