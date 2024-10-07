Posted in: TV | Tagged: amgel, newlitg

Angel 25th Anniversary Reaction in The Daily LITG 7th of October 2024

Angel 25th Anniversary Reaction was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,

Article Summary Angel celebrates its 25th anniversary, sparking fan nostalgia and excitement.

Boreanaz and Carpenter share reactions to Buffy spinoff’s milestone.

Top pop culture stories from Bleeding Cool's daily digest.

Explore comic book industry trends and anniversary reflections.

Angel 25th Anniversary Reaction was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

Angel 25th Anniversary was the most-read story yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton

LITG two years ago, DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?

?

LITG three years ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko & Barbara Gordon

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Howard Chaykin , creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics

, creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics Marvin Perry Mann, comics inker.

comics inker. Phil Yeh , creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues.

, creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues. Fernando Ruiz, co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School.

co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School. David Doub , publisher of Dusk Comics.

, publisher of Dusk Comics. Chris Arrant , formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar

, formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar David Mack, creator of Kabuki, co-creator of Echo.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

