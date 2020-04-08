Superman & Lois Casts Erik Valdez in Series Regular Role

The CW's upcoming Arrowverse series Superman & Lois has cast Erik Valdez (Graceland) in the series regular role of Kyle Cushing, husband of Lana Lang-Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui). The hour-long drama stems from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros. TV, and set to go directly into series production once work on the series resumes. Written by Helbing and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois finds Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch returning to their Arrowverse roles as the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist. Together, they must deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Valdez's Kyle Cushing is Smallville's fire chief and local hero who's seen his fair share of tragedy. Proud of his small town life, Kyle doesn't care much for the big city and often butts heads with people that come from it (initially reported as a Deadline Hollywood exclusive).

Receiving a straight-to-series order before a pilot was complete, casting started in earnest earlier this year when Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere) and Alexander Garfin (Whisker Haven Tales with the Palace Pets) were cast as Clark aka Superman and Lois' teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan, respectively. Elsass' Jonathan is clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an "aw-shucks" attitude that somehow doesn't seem dated. Garfin's Jordan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limit his interactions with people and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games. Dylan Walsh (Blue Bloods, Nip/Tuck) was cast in the series regular role of General Lane, military leader, and father to Lois and Lucy. Walsh's Samuel Lane is a no-nonsense Army General who's determined to keep America and the world safe from all threats, from this world or beyond. Chriqui (The Passage) has joined the series as Lana Lang-Cushing, the loan officer at Smallville Bank who stayed in Smallville when others left to begin their lives elsewhere. Lana reconnects with her old friend, Clark Kent, during one of the most difficult periods in her life Helbing, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns are set to executive produce.