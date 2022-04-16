Superman & Lois Struggle & Evil Superman: Arrowverse Crossover Preview

So you're a fan of The CW's Arrowverse but what you're getting on screen isn't satisfying your thirst? Well, then we hope that you're checking out DC Comics' three-month, six-issue Earth-Prime limited series that kicked off earlier this month. Why? Because unlike most other comic book series spun off from a television series, this one does the unthinkable by offering stories that actually matter in Arrowverse canon. To ensure that happens, each issue is approved by the respective shows' producers, and written or co-written by creative talent from the shows (with bonus material by cast members from the shows & more). With Batwoman kicking off things, this coming Tuesday brings Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois") from series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison & Andrew Wong, and artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund. And with this go-around, Superman & Lois fans get a lot of love and a lot of hate.

The "love" comes in the form of seeing the hurdles Lois and Clark had to overcome just to celebrate their anniversary. On the "hate" side, fans will also learn the true origin of the nightmare that tore apart John Henry's world… the evil Superman. Now here's an updated rundown of what the limited series has to offer, including preview pages for Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"):

Things kicked off on April 5th with Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") and then pick back up on April 19th with Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois") before May brings Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") on May 3rd and Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl") on May 17th. From there, we head into June with Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash") on June 7th before Earth-Prime #6 on June 21st brings our heroes together for an epic crossover conclusion. Each issue offers cover art by Kim Jacinto as well as photo variant covers based on each respective show. Now here's a look at the official rundown/overview for the limited series- yup, that's six issues since we now have the official cover artwork and overview for the penultimate issue. But that's not all! We now have previews for Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") and Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"):

Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"): Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, makes her costumed comic book debut in a story co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, plus series cast member Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry. Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"): Superman & Lois series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong join DC fan-favorite artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund in a story spotlighting Clark Kent and Lois Lane's first anniversary. Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you're a superhero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons' world are finally revealed!

Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"): Written by Lauren Fields & Daniel Park with art by Paul Pelletier & Andrew Hennessy, this chapter finds Ray Palmer assembling the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory's Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems? Hold on to your Beebos, everyone!

Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl"): Written by James Robinson & Paula Sevenbergen with art by Jerry Ordway, this chapter finds the Dugan-Whitmore family vacation in full swing, but something sinister lurks in the woods, stalking Pat Dugan. Can Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. face down the threat from Pat's past and preserve their summer trip, or will it come to a tragic end?

Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash"): Written by Ess Carson & Emily Palizzi with art by David Lafuente, this issue finds Impulse and XS bursting onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it's too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart's classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?

Earth-Prime #6 ("Hero's Twilight"): Written by Jeff Hersch & Thomas Pound with art by Will Robson: Across time and universes, Magog has been amassing forces to finally free humanity from their dependency on so-called "heroes." In his eyes, all they do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no problems and bringing no peace to the world. Magog and his allies plan to change everything and help society bring the superhero community to its knees, helping society reach its true potential, once and for all.