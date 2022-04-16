Three Championships on the Line at AEW Battle of the Belts II Tonight

AEW Battle of the Belts II, the second quarterly TV special, airs tonight on TNT. The show will feature three championship matches, each one seeing the current champion defend the belt against a former champion. Yes, three title matches in one hour on a free TV show. Needless to say, The Chadster is extremely cheesed off by the audacity of AEW to put together this card and give it away for free, once again literally spitting in the face of WWE. Auugh man! So unfair!

AEW Battle of the Belts II Matches

TNT Championship: Champion Scorpio Sky vs. Former Champion Sammy Guevara

Scorpio Sky will defend his TNT Championship against former champ Sammy Guevara. What cheeses The Chadster off about this match is the way that AEW has acknowledged the crowd turning on Guevara and girlfriend Tay Conti. Doesn't Tony Khan understand anything about professional wrestling at all? The way to handle crowds booing a babyface is to spend years and years shoving the babyface down the crowd's throat and using canned crowd noise to make it seem like they're cheering them. Or, if you are the babyface, to leave the company and return to a place you spent years talking trash about because you can't handle the boos. But the last thing you are supposed to do is acknowledge the boos and change the story to adapt to it. But The Chadster would never expect Tony Khan to understand that.

ROH Championship: Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Former Champion Dalton Castle

There's nothing more unfair than the way multiple wrestling companies team up with each other to bully WWE. Now, Tony Khan has taken his persecution of The Chadster and his beloved WWE to a new level by purchasing Ring of Honor so that the two companies can team up to bully WWE permanently. Luckily, people like The Chadster are around to #StandUpForWWE! Unfortunately, the wrestling media has so few unbiased journalists willing to speak truth to power and call out AEW for their actions. Pretty much there is just The Chadster and Ryan Satin holding down the fort of journalistic integrity. Anyway, Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Championship against former champ Dalton Castle, and the match will probably RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

AEW Women's World Championship: Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Former Champion Nyla Rose

And finally, Thunder Rosa will defend her AEW Women's World Championship for the first time against former champion Nyla Rose. The Chadster finds it to be just so disrespectful of AEW to book big women's matches like this while WWE is working so hard to have a second Women's Evolution where women's wrestling devolves back to the Divas style. But Tony Khan has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon and Johnny Ace have done for it. We all know that. But it doesn't make it any nicer, does it.

How to Watch AEW Battle of the Belts II

AEW Battle of the Belts II will air at 8/7C on TNT tonight, Saturday, April 16th. If you don't have access to TV or to the TNT app, you can stream Battle of the Belts II on Fite, provided you or your VPN are located outside of the United States. But The Chadster hopes you won't watch it at all. If you do, you're just encouraging Tony Khan to continue bullying WWE and The Chadster, which means that you will be personally responsible for The Chadster's sexual impotence. Is that what you want?