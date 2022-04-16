Titans, Wil Wheaton, Invincible, Beebo, 24 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With opener Queensrÿche "Spreading the Disease" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes "Star Trek" Universe family members Wil Wheaton & Jerry O'Connell discussing childhood abuse, HBO Max's Titans director offering more Season 4 looks, Steven Yeun checking in from the recording booth for Amazon's Invincible Season 2, Aaron Paul talking Westworld Season 4, AMC's Better Call Saul raising some serious questions, 24 star Kiefer Sutherland having some unfinished Jack Bauer business, looking at why FOX's The Great North main man Beef Tobin rules, Beebo getting The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow set ready for an eighth season for when the word comes down, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, April 16, 2022:

Star Trek U: Wil Wheaton on Childhood Abuse; O'Connell Offers Apology

Westworld Star Aaron Paul: Season 4 "Definitely Put Me Through It"

Legends of Tomorrow: Beebo's Getting Things Ready For A Season 8

Charmed Season 4 Episode 6 Preview: The Tallyman Comes A-Calling

Invincible S02: Steven Yeun Now Has the Word "Now" Stuck in Our Heads

SmackDown Preview 4/15: What Else Will Roman Want Unified Now?

South Park Music Madness Round 1: Some Surprises, No-Brainers & More

Ahsoka Leaves Clone Wars Fans "Greatly Rewarded": Bryce Dallas Howard

Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Shares S06 Preview; Who's Watching Who?

Report: Vince McMahon Explains Dumb Wrestler Name Changes

Star Trek: SNW Teaser – So Many "Strange New Worlds," So Little Time

24: Kiefer Sutherland on Jack Bauer, Being Open to Returning & More

The Great North: 5 Beef Tobin Moments That Made Our Hearts Sing

Bobby Moynihan Talks Lightning Wolves, Fav Animated Series & More

Luther Star Idris Elba Confirms Filming Wrap: "It Was A Grim Shoot"

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Being Jean-Luc Picard

