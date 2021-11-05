Superman & Lois & Naomi Tuesday Team-Up & More: CW Midseason Schedule

The CW released its midseason line-up that includes some major moves for a number of shows. On Tuesday, January 11, the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois returns for a second season and will help kick off the premiere of Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship's (Arrow) Kaci Walfall-starring Naomi. When the Grant Gustin-starring The Flash returns from a midseason break on March 9th, it will shift to Wednesdays & team up with the Olivia Liang-starring Kung Fu. As for Riverdale, viewers can look to Sunday nights for all of the sixth season's action beginning March 6th. In addition, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman return on Wednesday, January 12th; Nancy Drew returns January 7th; Walker returns January 27th, and Charmed conjures up a Season 4 return on March 11th.

Now here's a look at the cast from The CW's Superman & Lois offering a look behind the scenes on Season 2 production:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois Behind the Scenes Set Tour | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB11zlfH1Bs)

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. In addition, Jenna Dewan returns to the role of Lucy Lane, reuniting her with her older sister Lois (Tulloch). Also for the second season, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.