Superman & Lois Releases Season 3 Episode 5 "Head On" Trailer Set to hit next week, here's the episode trailer for The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois S03E05 "Head On."

With this week's episode of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois still fresh in viewers' minds, we're going to tread carefully when it comes to spoilers since we're already here to pass along a look at what's ahead with next week's chapter. And right off the bat, we have Arrowverse icon (on both sides of the camera) David Ramsey (John Diggle) helming S03E05 "Head On" (written by Andrew N. Wong). And in the clip below, we see Lois (Tulloch) and Clark (Hoechlin) continuing along Lois's medical journey. Meanwhile, it looks like Natalie (Tayler Buck) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) have a chance to spend some quality time together for some advice. And then there's that hook-up that we didn't see coming at the top of the season. So with all of those teases in mind, here's a look at the episode trailer & overview for "Head On":

Superman & Lois Season 3: S03E05 "Head On" Preview

The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3 opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means, and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for a purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 5 "Head On": DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) are both having a hard time giving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) room to make her own decisions. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) have a run-in with an old friend at the diner. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) has a surprise visitor. David Ramsey directed the episode, which was written by Andrew N. Wong.