Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Signals Filming Start

Here's a little fact that Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) made us aware of on Wednesday that froze our brains for a minute: it's been seven months since Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent aka Superman) were supposed to begin filming the pilot episode. Wow. Let that sink in for a hot second. But Tulloch had good reason to post that fact: with an accompanying image of the pilot script being directed by Lee Toland Krieger from a story by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing (teleplay by Helbing), Tulloch announced that they are finally getting in front of the camera for some good, old-fashioned filming.

Here's a look at what we're safely-assuming is a celebratory tweet marking the first day of filming with a look at the first series script:

DAY ONE – 7 months after we were supposed to start filming the pilot but it was worth the wait. #SupermanAndLois 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8uJgfVmX0d — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) October 21, 2020

Hoechlin as Clark Kent / Superman, Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, and Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.