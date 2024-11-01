Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, lex luthor, superman

Superman Star Nicholas Hoult Clears Up All That "Sexy Lexy" Confusion

Checking in with CBS's The Talk, Superman star Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) cleared up the "Sexy Lexy" confusion (no, it's not his nickname).

With DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn dropping some fun looks at how things are going with the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker, we've got Nicholas Hoult, aka Lex Luthor, making a return visit to talk a little more about the upcoming David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman. Checking in with CBS's daytime talk show The Talk, Hoult revealed why his second time going bald for a role was so special. "I shaved my head. It's the second time doing it; I did it for 'Mad Max Fury Road,' but this time was fun because I let my older son [Joaquin] just have at it with the clippers. I gave him the clippers and said go for it, so he got to give me a haircut, which was fun." When co-host Jerry O'Connell jokingly asked Hoult if he tipped his son, Hoult responded, "No tip…at six, he lives rent-free." From there, co-host Natalie Morales brought up the coffee cups that were routinely posted on social media – with Morales curious if the cup marked "Sexy Lexy" meant that was his nickname. "Sexy Lexy is the name of the protein shake that's in there, so that's the special mix. It's not for me to say whether it's a "Sexy Lexy," other people can decide that," Hoult clarified (noting that the mix of dates, bananas, chocolate, and peanut butter was "good stuff."

"I'm a fan of Superman and Lex Luthor as a character, so hopefully we've done something special with it that people enjoy," Hould shared during a recent red carpet event, noting that it was too soon to start comparing his portrayal to how previous actors tackled the role. In terms of the man behind the words and behind the camera, Hoult explained how Gunn made filming a special experience for him. "I just loved working with James Gunn," Hoult continued. "I think he's an incredible director and has such a great sense of that world, that story, those characters. I just put my trust in him." Here's a look at a quick clip of what Hoult had to share about tackling such an iconic role in the upcoming DC Studios film:

Nicholas Hoult on playing Lex Luthor in 'Superman': "I'm a fan of Superman and Lex Luthor as a character, so hopefully we've done something special with it that people enjoy" pic.twitter.com/vP1lvPN2Lc — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!