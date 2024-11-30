Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, superman

Superman Trailer "Delay"/Kendrick Lamar Rumor Must Be a Joke, Right?

James Gunn gives the Superman trailer "delay" /Kendrick Lamar/"GNX" rumor (that has to be a joke, right?) the respect it deserves.

There are a whole lot of things that rap artist extraordinaire Kendrick Lamar has going on right now. Along with forcing the Feds to put out an APB on Drake's career and dropping a new album (GNX), Lamar is getting ready to own the halftime show during the NFL's Super Bowl LIX in February 2025 (despite Lil Wayne's broken heart over the matter). DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn understands what it's like to have a lot going on – with Creature Commandos hitting in December, John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 wrapping filming, and David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman currently deep into post-production. How those two worlds came to merge in a "perfect storm" of bad social media rumors and gossip, we will never quite know. Satire? Simply a joke? Really bad sourcing? Somebody reporting something that their dog told them while they were high (person or dog)? We're hoping this was just a mediocre joke, and that's all – but even with that, how long before it takes on a life of its own as being "true"? But just to be on the safe side?

The "Superman" trailer wasn't delayed because James Gunn "got distracted" by Kendrick Lamar's "GNX."

Pleasepleasepleasepleaseplease be a joke so we never, ever have to write that again… but that said? It would be kinda cool to have Lamar drop a track for the film's soundtrack…

Here's a look at Gunn's response to the "report," giving it all of the credit and respect that it was due – but on the bright side? You can check out the video for "squabble up" to end this article on a strong note – and we have that waiting for you above.

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

