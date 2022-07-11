Supernatural: Ackles Likes "Crisis on Infinite John Winchesters" Idea

Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' The Winchesters focuses on a time before Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles)… when it was just John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean, The CW's The Winchesters is billed as an epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. But after what he had to share on the latest edition of the Supernatural Then and Now podcast, Jensen Ackles might have some grander plans in mind. Think, "Crisis on Infinite John Winchesters".

Hosted by series alums Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr., the newest episode found Jensen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan checking in to discuss the episode "In My Time of Dying." Towards the end of the episode, Benedict asked Morgan if he would be making an appearance on the prequel spinoff series, and that turned into the larger topic of having all of the actors who've portrayed John Winchester (Rodger, Morgan, and Matt Cohen). I mean, considering how "multiverses" are all the craze, could there ever be a scenario where the trio appears? "In my mind, we all know what happened with the 'Spider-Man' ['Spider-Man: No Way Home' starred three Spider-Mans, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield & Tom Holland] recently. That's what I would like to see at some point: All the Johns." So how realistic is that possibility? Maybe a little more than folks might think, with Jensen adding, "I'm not a writer, I don't know how to write that kind of stuff, but I certainly have planted that seed So we'll see what happens." Make sure to check out the entire episode here.

"It's an honor. It also comes with its territory. We've got to take it real serious. We owe a lot to the fans, so we've got to be there and we've got to represent," Rodger explained during a recent interview. And while Supernatural fans have some of John & Mary's backstory, Rodger teases that their story will be presented "in a cool way that you don't quite expect," describing the duo's initial one-on-one as "a supernatural meet-cute." For Donnelly, having Ackles available during filming as a guide and resource was invaluable for both of them. "He was on set every single day of the pilot, just like being super collaborative, giving us notes, telling us about the universe that we might not know about. So it was really good insight," she explained. And in case you were wondering? Rodger & Donnelly looked to Morgan & Samantha Smith's takes for inspiration. "He's [Morgan] like the portrait. That's where we end. Like, I get to paint. He definitely laid out the path for me," Rodger explained. Nida Khurshi, Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites, Demetria McKinney & Bianca Kajlich also star. Jensen & Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions, producing with Warner Bros. TV & CBS Studios (Glen Winter directed & executive produced the pilot).