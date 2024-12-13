Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Supernatural

Supernatural: Ackles, Padalecki & Collins Offer Holiday Hard Truths

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins offer some holiday hard truths in a special edition of "Most Likely To..."

Over the past few weeks, we've had the opportunity to cover what Supernatural partners and friends Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have had to share in terms of their time together on the series, the possibility of them returning to the franchise, and other projects that they're involved with. For Padalecki, we're talking about CBS's Fire Country and his newly confirmed run during the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripe's The Boys (a name everyone's more than familiar with). With Ackles, we're talking CBS's Tracker and the upcoming Prime Video series Countdown, as well as The Boys and the prequel spinoff series Vought Rising.

A lot of that intel came from Creation Entertainment's series of convention/fan events throughout the year, and the fans are kind enough to share images, videos, and news on social media. Something else that Creation Entertainment has been doing is stepping up its social media game in terms of sharing some fun original content – like the video below, where Ackles, Padalecki, and Misha Collins are grilled on some holiday hard truths. We're talking about who's most likely to binge Hallmark's holiday lineup, shake the presents to get a clue, trash-talk the decorations, and more.

Here's a look at Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins taking the holiday edition of "Most Likely To…," followed by a look back at some really cool outreach that Padalecki did on social media earlier this week:

Most likely to (holiday edition) with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. 😂 Come see them on tour in 2025. Get tickets here: https://t.co/SNTRKpxlHy pic.twitter.com/tXfHuKzZF6 — Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) December 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Hey!! Dropping a line to say I hope y'all are taking care of yourselves this season. The holidays can be rough. But we're in this together. Keep up the good fight!!! #AKF," Padalecki wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included an image of a pie with a tiny "Baby" on top – with the whipped cream being the smoke coming out from behind her. "PS: WHO MADE THIS?!! #AKF," the actor/executive producer added – here's a look:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!