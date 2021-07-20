Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Appreciates BDay Wish; Ackles "Soaring"

In the interest of being as middle-of-the-road as possible, we try to pride ourselves on covering the pretty stuff and the ugly stuff about television, cable, streaming, or online shows. Just comes with the territory. So when some social media drama went down surrounding Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki and the announced SPN spinoff prequel series The Winchesters, you have to cover it because it's news and to the SPN Family especially? It matters. But then there are those times when you get to cover the "better angels" side of things, and it tends to serve as a nice counter-balance (because if everyone is snarky then no one is snarky). A perfect example was yesterday when Ackles shared birthday wishes and an excellent image of Padalecki in honor of his birthday. And to put a proper bow on all of this, Padalecki responded in a way that showed what SPN fans have known for some time. Sometimes families fight but they stay family, and families offer birthday wishes.

"Tryin to catch up with you, brother!! And, you ain't sinking. You're soaring," Padalecki wrote in his response. Here's a look at Padalecki's tweet followed by Ackles's original birthday well-wishes (which follow):

"Happy Birthday ⁦[Jared Padalecki]. You may be closing in on 40 but you can still walk on water, brother. (For the record…I sank a long time ago)," Ackles wrote in his birthday tweet to Padalecki, accompanied by an amazing black-n-white image of Padalecki in front of some mountains- which you can check out below:

Ackles and SPN guest star Danneel Ackles are currently set to executive produce the prequel through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with the head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. Former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson is also expected to executive produce. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

