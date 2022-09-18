Supernatural: Misha Collins Honors Castiel with "I Miss You" Cosplay

For Supernatural fans, September 18th is a very important date in the timeline of the show's universe. That's when the Kim Manners-directed and series creator Eric Kripke-written fourth season premiere "Lazarus Rising" hit our screens. Obviously, the episode was important because it brought Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) back from Hell and into the land of the living once again, much to Sam's (Jared Padalecki) surprise. But as much of a season-starting game-changer that turned out to be, it's second to the biggest and longest-lasting impact that hit SPN before the credits rolled. Yup, this would be the SPN Family's introduction to Misha Collins' angel Castiel. And today marks the 14th anniversary of Castiel's appearance, so who better to have to honor the occasion than Collins… right?

"Today is Castiel's birthday, so I dusted off the trench coat for a little, 'I miss you' cosplay. Happy birthday, ol' buddy," Collins wrote in a tweet (as well as on Instagram), along with a look at the promised image:

Back in March, we checked in with Collins when he stopped by Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. On the SPN front, he discussed how he went from guest star to series regular, his enduring bond with Ackles & Padalecki, the unnecessary drama that certain aspects of the fandom can create, and more. But it was his "The Fart on the Plane" story that Collins was lovingly cornered into telling after Padalecki gave Rosenbaum a heads-up about it prior to the show. As you'll see in a minute, the clip itself is worth it just for the look on Collins' face after he realized what was about to happen. Collins is definitely the best one to tell the story, one that involves PF Chang's vegetarian menu, the impact air pressure has on fart control, and almost giving literal meaning to "silent but deadly."

But just to add to your viewing & listening experience since we're leaving the big joke to him this time, the fine folks at the podcast and illustrator/animator Bartosz Ostrowski (papiotoon) have teamed up for the animated take on Collins' tale, "Misha Collins and the Deadly Gas 30,000 Feet in the Air":