Supernatural Reunion Finds Jake Abel Joining Jared Padalecki on Walker

Before we share with you a preview for S03E06 "Something There That Wasn't There Before," we have some good news to report that fans of Jared Padalecki's Walker and Supernatural will want to hear. It looks like the crossover love affair between the two series will continue this week when Padalecki's SPN co-star Jake Abel joins the cast as a recurring guest star. In his previous on-screen life, Abel portrayed Sam (Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) half-brother Adam. From there, we had some Michael drama come into play before some closure in the final season. This time around, Abel's playing a different type of "demonic character"… a politician. Abel's Kevin is a handsome politician and the mayor's chief of staff who recruits Trey (Jeff Pierre) and a reluctant Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to be the security detail for the mayor's fundraiser. Although Kevin will initially present himself as a know-it-all, he's expected to show his more human side to Cassie (and the Walker family) as the season rolls on.

Now here's a look at the preview and overview for this week's episode, S03E06 "Something There That Wasn't There Before," followed by an overview for S03E07 "Just Desserts":

Walker Season 3 Episode 6 "Something There That Wasn't There Before": HEALING – Walker (Padalecki) makes good on his promise to Liam (Keegan Allen) to finally discuss captivity and painful details from the past inform the present to help the Rangers eliminate a dangerous threat. Meanwhile, a new case forces Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to confront her aversion to dating. The episode was directed by Peter Kowalski and written by Geri Carillo and Casey Fisher.

Walker Season 3 Episode 7 "Just Desserts": GIVING THANKS – Walker attempts to make this the most memorable Thanksgiving ever in the hopes of luring Stella (Violet Brinson) to return home, but when the family's annual "Circle of Thanks" turns into a circle of grievance, tensions bubble over- leaving things worse off than they began, with one member of the Walker family being rushed to the hospital. The episode was directed by Steve Robin and written by Anna Fricke and Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer.