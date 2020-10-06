Supernatural: TNT Reveals Eps for 15-Hour Series Finale Marathon

Though there are still two days to go until Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) kick off the first of their final seven episodes of Supernatural, TNT is doing their part to make sure your "feels" are properly prepared for "The End" on Thursday, November 19th. That's when the cable network is set to run a 15-hour marathon that takes a nostalgic look back on the long-running CW series, with each hour represented by an episode from each of the previous seasons (with behind-the-scenes features and anecdotes from the cast included). Running from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm ET/PT, here's a look at the episodes that made the but for TNT's 15-hour countdown to the series' finale:

5:00 AM ET/PT – "Pilot" (Season 1): Sam is about to graduate from college and has an interview set up to join one of the most prestigious law schools in the country. His brother Dean, whom he has not seen since he went to college, shows up in the middle of the night and tells him their father is missing while on a hunting trip. Leaving his girlfriend behind to find their dad, Sam joins Dean in an effort to find their father in a little town called Jericho, where unmarried men disappear without a trace.

6:00 AM ET/PT – "All Hell Breaks Loose Pt. 2" (Season 2): After the fight between Jake and Sam, Dean has to make the ultimate sacrifice for his brother. Meanwhile, the Yellow-Eyed Demon has his new servant and plans to unleash the hordes of Hell.

7:00 AM ET/PT – "Mystery Spot" (Season 3): Dean is killed after looking into a case about the disappearance of a man with Sam. The next morning, Sam is shocked to find Dean alive and is hit with the realization he is reliving the day before.

8:00 AM ET/PT – "Lazarus Rising" (Season 4): Bobby, Sam, and Dean visit an old friend of Bobby's, a psychic, to help them get some answers as to how and why Dean has returned from Hell.

9:00 AM ET/PT – Swan Song (Season 5): The Apocalypse forces Sam and Dean to make heart-shattering decisions that will alter their lives forever.

10:00 AM ET/PT – "The French Mistake" (Season 6): Sam and Dean are transported to an alternate universe, where they are actors on a TV show called Supernatural and are named Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, and they must avoid an angelic hitman who is pursuing them.

11:00 AM ET/PT – "Death's Door" (Season 7): As Sam and Dean race the clock on a high-stakes mission, Bobby seeks the help of an unlikely old friend to solve one of the most personal cases of his life.

12:00 PM ET/PT – "Sacrifice" (Season 8): With Crowley poised to undo everything they've ever done, Sam and Dean find themselves cornered. But with Kevin's help, the Winchesters have one last play against The King of Hell. Meanwhile, Metatron gets Castiel to help him take on Naomi.

1:00 PM ET/PT – "Do You Believe in Miracles" (Season 9): Dean is feeling the effects of the First Blade. Meanwhile, Metatron makes his move against humanity, as Sam, Dean, and Castiel try to stop him.

2:00 PM ET/PT – "Fan Fiction" (Season 10): Sam and Dean investigate the disappearance of a teacher and are stunned to learn that the victim's school is putting on a musical based on their lives. The 200th episode of the series.

3:00 PM ET/PT – "Baby" (Season 11): Seen entirely from the point of view of the Impala, Sam and Dean go on a road trip to fight monsters and demons.

4:00 PM ET/PT – "Who We Are" (Season 12): Sam and Dean get caught in a dangerous situation and only have each other to rely on. The fight between the American Hunters and the British Hunters comes to a head.

5:00 PM ET/PT – "Scoobynatural" (Season 13): Sam, Dean, and Castiel are transported into the animated world of Scooby-Doo; and they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

6:00 PM ET/PT – "Lebanon" (Season 14): Sam and Dean look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. This is the series 300th episode.

7:00 PM ET/PT – "Proverbs 17:3" (Season 15): Sam and Dean's routine case turns out to be anything but.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo) Here's a look back at the newest teaser "Exhaust," with two ways to take the title's meaning. Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation- or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End." Following that, we have a look at the episode overviews for series return "Last Holiday" (premiering Thursday, October 8th) as well as "Gimme Shelter" and "Drag Me Away (From You)." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oVO9BdADnQ Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supernatural | Exhaust | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oVO9BdADnQ) Supernatural season 15, episode 14 "Last Holiday": MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams. Supernatural season 15, episode 15 "Gimme Shelter": MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez. Supernatural season 15, episode 16 "Drag Me Away (From You)": FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin.