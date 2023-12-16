Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Crunchyroll, Motoko Shinkai, one piece, RWBY, Suzume, The Legendary Hero is Dead!

Suzume: Motoko Shinkai's Hit Anime Masterpiece Hits Blu-Ray In March

Suzume is getting a limited edition and standard Blu-Ray from Crunchyroll in March 2024 - along with RWBY: Ice Queendom, One Piece, and more.

Acclaimed anime filmmaker Makoto Shinkai's theatrical hit Suzume is finally coming out on Blu-Ray as Crunchyroll is releasing a limited edition on March 12. The feature film hit theaters globally on April 2023 and earned a 96% critics score and 98% audience score on RottenTomatoes.com, making it "Certified Fresh." Suzume has received nominations from the Golden Globes, Saturn Awards, and ASTRA Film Awards. This limited edition Blu-ray edition of Suzume will include a beautiful 60-page art book, four art cards, a director's commentary from Makoto Shinkai, and much more!

A calendar of additional titles in Crunchyrol's lineup for March home video entertainment can also be found below:

Suzume – Limited Edition Blu-ray

On the other side of the door was time in its entirety—

Suzume is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.

Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

—The stars, then sunset, and the morning sky.

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky…

Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells… A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume's adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts.

Drawn in by these mysterious doors, Suzume's journey is about to begin.

Suzume – Limited Edition Exclusives A breathtaking 60-page art book Four art cards



Suzume – Limited Edition and Standard Edition Special Features Director's Commentary Director's Interview Director's Filmography Recap RADWIMPS Interview "The Making Of" Documentary Ending Scene "Tadaima" Version Special Commemoration Videos Promo Video Collection Teaser & Trailers Roundtable Interview With Makoto Shinkai, Yojiro Noda & Kazuma Jinnouchi



Check out the full North American March 2024 home entertainment release calendar from Crunchyroll below:

March 5, 2024

March 12. 2024

All titles listed above will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store along with more home video offerings in the Crunchyroll catalogue.

