Svengoolie Preview: The Brides of Dracula/Sharktopus Double Feature

Svengoolie and the House of Svengoolie are back tonight with another double feature: 1960's The Brides of Dracula and 2010's Sharktopus.

We want to make sure that Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) get all the flowers. Clearly, they understood that the holidays were coming, so they knew that a well-timed double-feature would be perfect this weekend. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie presents Hammer Film Productions' 1960 film The Brides of Dracula, directed by Terence Fisher, and starring Peter Cushing, David Peel, Freda Jackson, Yvonne Monlaur, Andrée Melly, and Martita Hunt. Following that (at 10:30 pm ET/9:30 CT), the House of Svengoolie offers up SYFY's 2010 original horror/sci-fi film Sharktopus, directed by Declan O'Brien, starring Eric Roberts, and the first of an unofficial trilogy (Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda and Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf would follow).

With that in mind, here's a look at what Svengoolie, Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo had to share about the double-feature (followed by more intel about tonight's films):

You can check out the trailer for tonight's screening of Brides of Dracula and Sharktopus below, followed by a look at what Svengoolie had to share about Brides of Dracula and what viewers can expect (and make sure to check out the entire blog post):

Svengoolie on "Brides of Dracula": "We've brought this Hammer film back, since it is often asked for, and has a unique position among the Hammer Dracula films! It boasts truly frightening vampires, many alluring young women, and plenty of atmospheric action, all in vivid color, in the Hammer tradition. Peter Cushing is back as Van Helsing, and David Peel is the young blond Baron -an interesting change from the usual dark-haired vampires of horror films. We'll tell you about the cast and explain just why Christopher Lee is not among them- provide a commercial for a stylishly hip Sven product the vampire brides would be proud to wear to go out clubbing- get a visit from our Sven Squad, who are in the holiday spirit, as well as the great Daniel Roebuck as a certain jolly old elf-bring back some fond memories from a past Flashback Weekend ( NOT courtesy of the Ghost of Christmas Past) and a holiday assortment of Sven Christmas fun."

