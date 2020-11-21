Swamp Thing Season 1 Preview: Abby and Alec Have a Rotten Reunion

Well, heading into the following look at the next episode of The CW's Swamp Thing (which is taking a holiday break next week, but returning on December 1) it seems like everyone and their mother wants to pick a fight with Swampy (Derek Mears)- or get him on a dissection table. And while everyone seems suddenly in the need to test that theory that confession is good for the soul, Daniel (Ian Ziering) found himself feeling a little "blue"… and "devilish"… and you know what we're getting at! So now seems as good a time as any for Alec (Andy Bean) and Abby (Crystal Reed) to spend a little "hallucinogenic flower" time together- at least before it all starts to go to rot.

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 7 "Brilliant Disguise": ALL IS NOT WHAT IT SEEMS – Still taking on the human appearance of Alec Holland (Andy Bean), Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) guides Abby (Crystal Reed) to an area of the swamp blighted with the encroaching rot, but, when her life is threatened, he must use all of his still-developing powers to save her. Meanwhile, Lucilia (Jennifer Beals) leads Avery (Will Patton) out into the swamp under a false pretense, while Maria (Virginia Madsen) meets with Nathan Ellery (guest star Michael Beach), the leader of the shadowy finance group known as The Conclave. The episode was directed by Alexis Ostrander and written by Conway Preston & Rob Fresco.

