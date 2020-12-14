Swamp Thing Would've Preferred to Distance-Learn This Lesson: Preview

With the season/series finale (you never know) set for next, this week's penultimate episode of The CW's Swamp Thing is the one fans of both the series and the comics have been waiting for – though we have a feeling this is one "hands-on lecture" Swampy (Derek Mears) wishes he had skipped. That's because "The Anatomy Lesson" kicks off with our hero on a lab slab and under Dr. Jason Woodrue's (Kevin Durand) watchful eye- and scalpel. And by the time this examination is over, nothing will ever be the same. Cliche/ Yes, but also very appropriate here because once this genie's let out of the bottle? There's no going back. And let's not forget about Daniel (Ian Ziering), who has a tough decision of his own to make.

Here's a look at the promo for "The Anatomy Lesson," followed by the episode overview and three preview images- with The CW's Swamp Thing airing Tuesday night;

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 9 "The Anatomy Lesson": THE PRICE YOU PAY – After being captured and taken to a Conclave facility, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) is experimented upon by Jason Woodrue (guest star Kevin Durand), who makes an incredible discovery. Meanwhile, Abby (Crystal Reed) and Liz (Maria Sten) track down the secret facility to free Swamp Thing. Meanwhile, Daniel Cassidy (Ian Ziering) makes a fateful decision based on a possible future that the Phantom Stranger (guest star Macon Blair) shows him. The episode was directed by Michael Goi and written by Noah Griffith & Daniel Stewart with teleplay by Mark Verheiden

Here's What You Need to Know About The CW's Swamp Thing

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some thing from the swamp to save it.

Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.