Sweet Tooth: Gus's Journey Set to Continue with Season 2 Renewal

Though not surprising considering how well the first season performed both with critics and with viewers (pulling in some major global streaming numbers since its June 4th premiere), Netflix made official what fans of the streaming service's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series had hoped for. That's right, Gus's (Christian Convery) journey will continue on into a second season of Sweet Tooth with an official announcement on Thursday. Except there hasn't been an official social media reveal yet- but the news was sent out to certain members of the media in the form of a present meant to satisfy a "sweet tooth" or two but not meant to be opened until July 29. Well, it's that day and those boxes got open (and shared on social media). We're assuming there will be something more official later this morning:

Developed by Jim Mickle, here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix's Sweet Tooth with the first season currently streaming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sweet Tooth | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zG9RuJb3QU)

Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

In the following featurette, Lemire is joined by executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey to explain how the comic book made the journey from page to screen, what makes both the graphic novel and the adaptation so special, and how the series expands the universe beyond Lemire's pages:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sweet Tooth | From DC Comic to Netflix Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=372QGoZNQeE)

Netflix's Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids), and Neil Sandilands (The Flash), and Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, Chance), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator. Mickle was also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Beth Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.