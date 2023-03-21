Sweet Tooth Season 2 Teaser Trailer Previews Gus's Dark Journey With the streaming series returning on April 27th, here's the official teaser trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth.

Last week, fans of Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth were treated to a set of preview images for the second season, with the streaming series making its return in April. And when it does, Gus (Christian Convery) & his fellow hybrids will ready themselves to fight back against the Last Men. But can Gus find the strength to save his friends even as the truth behind "The Great Crumble" becomes clearer? Thankfully, we have an official Season 2 teaser to pass along that helps answer that and a number of other questions. But just in case you were needs a little something "extra" to make your Tuesday better, how about a second set of preview images, too? Check it all out below:

Now, here's a look at the official teaser trailer for the return of Netflix's Sweet Tooth, with Season 2 hitting the streaming service on Thursday, April 27th (followed by a look back at the season overview):

As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

The streaming series stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle, and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Based on the DC/Vertigo Comics comic book series by Jeff Lemire and produced by Warner Bros. Television, Netflix's Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Mickle, as well as Team Downey's Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran (with Evan Moore co-executive producing).