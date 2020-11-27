Takeover WarGames: Updated Card Following Last Night's WWE NXT

On last night's episode of WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming NXT Takeover WarGames card began to solidify. The PPV takes place in two weeks on December 6th, and it looks to feature two WarGames matches, one for the men and one for the women. In addition, there's a North American Championship triple threat and a strap match booked for the show.

In the men's WarGames match at NXT Takeover WarGames, Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish will take on Pat McAfee's stable of Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch, a group calling themselves the Kings of NXT. Last night on WWE NXT, Dunne took on Kyle O'Reilly in a ladder match to see which team will have the advantage going into WarGames. O'Reilly had that match won until a mysterious man in a mask ran in and pushed O'Reilly off a ladder, sending him crashing to the floor and allowing Dunne to grab the briefcase.

The Women's WarGames match at NXT Takeover WarGames is shaping up, but the teams aren't fully settled yet. Toni Storm shockingly turned on Ember Moon on NXT last night and joined Candice LeRae's team, which also includes Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. We can probably expect Ember Moon to join Shotzi Blackheart's team for the match, but the other two spots remain open. In addition, there's another potential swerve coming because LeRae and Johnny Gargano left NXT last night in the company of Indi Hartwell and an additional person wearing a Scream mask.

Of course, that could play into the next match, an NXT North American Championship triple threat that will see Leon Ruff defend against Gargano and Damian Priest. Ruff, who won Gargano's title just a few weeks ago, hasn't appreciated both Gargano and Priest treating him like a joke and aims to prove his worth by beating both of them. He'll have his work cut out for him.

Finally, one more match for NXT Takeover WarGames was made last night when Dexter Lumis challenged Cameron Grimes to a strap match. Grimes refused to accept, of course, but William Regal gave him no choice and made the match official. All of that and probably more will take place.