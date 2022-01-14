Tales of the Walking Dead: Anthology Series Starts Filming Next Week

With AMC's The Walking Dead set to kick off Part 2 of its 11th & final season next month, the eyes of the TWDU are beginning to turn towards the future. We know that Fear the Walking Dead will be back for an eighth season (with Kim Dickens's Maddison returning full-time) and that a Daryl (Norman Reedus) & Carol (Melissa McBride)-focused spinoff is also on the books. But the one we might be looking forward to the most is the six-episode first season of the upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, from showrunner Channing Powell (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) and "The Walking Dead" CCO Scott M. Gimple. Set within the TWDU, each one-hour episode is set to focus on new & familiar faces in familiar & strikingly new environments, presented in bold & original ways (think animation?). Now thanks to The Gainsville Times, we have the makings of a timeline of how production is going on the project.

According to reports earlier this week, Tales TWD (though it's listed as "The Tales of the Walking Dead"?!) is set to begin filming in Buford on January 18 (next Tuesday), with a shoot that's expected to last 53 days according to the filed agreement. For a $30,000 donation to the Friends of Hall County Fire Services Fund that will be used "for future equipment and gear purchases" (according to Fire Chief Chris Armstrong), the production was able to lease the property at 5711 Holiday Road (the future site of Hall County Fire Station 17). Currently, there are a "Mini Mart" convenience store and a Mexican restaurant named "2 Panchos" on the site built for filming, along with a parking lot.

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world."

"This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we've told before," Gimple said. "I'm thrilled to be Channing's consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV. I started as a fan of 'The Walking Dead' and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs. That's nuts and I'm so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled, and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show."