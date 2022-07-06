Talk Ville: Rosenbaum, Welling Set for Smallville Rewatch Podcast

Usually, when we're covering Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum it involves his Inside of You podcast with a ton of great guests covering an impressive array of topics. But this time around, we're taking a look at a new project that Rosenbaum has coming up with his ex-co-star Tom Welling. That's right, Smallville's Lex Luthor (Rosenbaum) and Clark Kent (Welling) are reuniting for a new podcast where they revisit each of the long-running series' 217 episodes. Set to premiere on July 13th, Cumulus Media's Talk Ville finds the duo rewatching each episode while sharing behind-the-scenes intel & anecdotes.

Dropping on Wednesdays, the podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Podcasts, and other platforms. Now here's a look at the original trailer and overview, followed by a Rosenbaum & Welling having some fun by taking viewers "behind the scenes" at how the idea of the podcast came about:

It was only a matter of time! Join costars Tom Welling (Clark Kent) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) as they take you behind the scenes of one of the greatest shows of all time, Smallville. With this weekly dose of nostalgia you will get an inside look at what it was like to film each episode and hear fun facts that only those on set could tell you! Tag along with Michael and Tom to revisit the iconic series that changed the way you look at one of America's favorite super heroes!

Welling said in a statement when the podcast was first announced, "I'm glad we're finally able to do this! Looking forward to rewatching the series, sharing stories, and revealing insights from my time on 'Smallville.'" Rosenbaum added, "'Smallville' was one of the most successful series on television and it's the most successful thing I've ever been a part of. Rewatching these old episodes with Tom is like going back in time… and it's a happy place." Make sure to check out Rosenbaum & Welling's Talk Ville podcast series, kicking off on July