Taylor Swift Drops "The Life of a Showgirl" Track Visualizer Playlist

Here are the track visualizers for The Life of a Showgirl that were released on the Taylor Swift YouTube channel when 12 am ET hit.

Happy "Taylor Swift Released a New Album" Day, Swifties! That's right, The Life of a Showgirl has officially dropped, and we're going to get to see and hear a lot from Swift over the next week about it on the television and radio side of things. Along with taping The Graham Norton Show tonight for the weekend and several live radio interviews scheduled, Swift will join Jimmy Fallon and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6th at 11:35 pm ET/PT. On Wednesday, October 8th (at 12:35 am ET/PT), Swift will be back on NBC late-night for a one-on-one with Seth Meyers for a "Tay/Kover" of Late Night with Seth Meyers – and we're talking about the full hour. But for now, the focus is all about the music…

Here's a look at the YouTube visualizers that were released for the tracks that comprise The Life of a Showgirl, followed by some speculation regarding Swift and this weekend's Season 51 premiere of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

Does Taylor Swift Have an SNL 51 Premiere Performance on "STANDBY"?

At the end of August, we argued that having Taylor Swift host the premiere of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 on October 4th made perfect sense for any number of reasons—especially with The Life of a Showgirl dropping tonight at midnight. The theory was pretty much crushed when SNL announced that Bad Bunny would host, with Doja Cat as the musical guest (a great duo to start the season, by the way). But since that time, a slight glimmer of hope has gotten a bit brighter. We know that Swift will spend some time in the other corners of NBC's late-night line-up next week: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday and Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday. Then, there's that post from Taylor Nation (Swift's stage crew), which offered a rundown of Swift's publicity schedule for the album for the next five days – and that's when things get interesting.

If you check the column "SAT 10/4," there are two things listed: "THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL IN THEATERS" and "STANDBY" – with that last listing getting a whole lot of folks thinking that Swift could make an SNL appearance of some kind. We have a feeling that EP Lorne Michaels wouldn't mind tabling a sketch or two to make time on the schedule for Swift's performance (we wouldn't want Doja Cat to have to give up one of her two spots). Would it be live, or something filmed earlier in the day specifically for SNL? Would Swift have time for a sketch or two? It will be interesting to see how this all plays out – stay tuned!

