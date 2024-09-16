Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Taylor Swift/Trump, Alien: Earth, Steve-O & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Last Week Tonight, What We Do in the Shadows, Alien, True Detective, Shōgun, Steve-O, Taylor Swift, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's Last Week Tonight, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Hulu's Alien: Earth, ALF/Shout! TV, HBO's True Detective, FX's Shōgun, 76th Emmy Awards, AEW/WWE, Steve-O, Peacock's The Paper, Donald Trump/Taylor Swift, FX's Grotesquerie, JD Vance/CNN, Crystal Lake/Bryan Fuller, NBC's Cheers, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 15, 2024:

Last Week Tonight: John Oliver Dedicates Emmy to Departed Pup (VIDEO)

What We Do in the Shadows Ending "Unique": Proksch; Novak on Nandor

Alien: Earth Series Creator on Speaking with Sigourney Weaver & More

ALF: Shout! TV Celebrates Actual Cat Eater with 6 Fan-Favorite Eps

True Detective Season 5: "A Lot of Connections" with "Night Country"

Shōgun Showrunners Offer Season 2 Writers' Room, Scripts Update

76th Emmy Awards: Bleeding Cool's Viewing Guide to Tonight's Ceremony

Motor City Machine Guns Sign with WWE, Will Learn to Wrestle in NXT

AEW Collision Unbiased Review: Worst Show of All Time

Steve-O Ditches Breast Implants Plan After Transgender Cashier Convo

The Paper: "The Office" Spinoff Cast Reportedly Doing Their Homework

Donald Trump Is NOT Taking Taylor Swift Endorsing VP Harris Very Well

Grotesquerie: "Dare to Look" Teaser Gives You a Shiver in Your Quiver

CNN: Vance Willing to "Create Stories," Defends Pushing False Claims

Crystal Lake: Mike Flanagan Wishes We Could See Bryan Fuller's Vision

Cheers: Ted Danson Originally Thought Sam/Diane Pairing was "Bad Idea"

Doctor Who: Sassy Villains Have Always Made for Memorable Storytelling

