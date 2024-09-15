Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Supernatural, Arrowverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arrowverse, Supernatural, The Walking Dead, Superman & Lois, Grotesquerie, Doctor Who, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Stephen Amell/Arrowverse, Paramount+'s SEAL Team, Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Lee Child's Safe Enough, Supernatural/Misha Collins, Kenshi Yonezu, AMC's The Walking Dead, Max's Peacemaker, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, CW's Superman & Lois, TNT's AEW Rampage, FX's Grotesquerie, BBC Sounds' Central Intelligence, Critical Role, Megan Thee Stallion/WWE SmackDown, FX's Alien: Earth, Disney & DirecTV, NBC's Brilliant Minds, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arrowverse, Supernatural/Misha Collins, The Walking Dead, Superman & Lois, Grotesquerie, Megan Thee Stallion & WWE SmackDown, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 14, 2024:

SNL Second-Guessing: Chalamet, Kahan Were Our Personal Season 49 Favs

Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 9 "One-Winged Devil" Picked Up The Pace

Stephen Amell on Arrowverse Hate, Offers "Snyder Cut" Reality Check

SEAL Team Season 7: "Mission Creep" Preview: Personal Issues Remain

Halloween Baking Championship Returns! Recapping How It All Began

Agatha All Along Amps Up The Horror with New "Darkness" Teaser

Safe Enough: Reacher Author Lee Child Delivers Bite-Sized Thrills

Supernatural Anniversary: Misha Collins Shares Look at Early Years

Kenshi Yonezu 2023 Tour/Fantasy Concert Film Comes to US Theatres

The Walking Dead: Reedus on When Daryl "Wimped Out" on Carol (VIDEO)

Peacemaker: It's Harcourt's "Birthday"! "A Heap of Mess" For Season 2

My Hero Academia Season 7 E16 "The Chain Thus Far": Heroic Redemption

Superman & Lois Season 4 Images: Lois Lane, Lex Luthor & General Lane

AEW Rampage Review: Tony Khan's Nonstop Unfair Barrage Continues

Grotesquerie "No Future" Teaser: The Devil Is In The Details (VIDEO)

Central Intelligence: Kim Cattrall, Ed Harris Headline BBC Audio Drama

Critical Role Provides Update About Fall 2024 Programming

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to "Neva Play" Debut as WWE SmackDown Intro

Alien: Earth Post-Production Update & More From Noah Hawley (VIDEO)

Disney, DirecTV Reach Agreement: ABC, ESPN & More Channels Return

Brilliant Minds: Leonard Nimoy's Widow Susan Set for Quinto Series

Doctor Who: It's Jodie Whittaker/Jo Martin Team-Up Time, Big Finish

Wynonna Earp, Tracker/Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

