Crystal Lake: Mike Flanagan Wishes We Could See Bryan Fuller's Vision

On social media, Mike Flanagan shared how sad it is that Bryan Fuller isn't making his vision of Friday The 13th series Crystal Lake anymore.

Crystal Lake is still a go at Peacock, with the troubled production recently hiring Brad Caleb Kane to oversee the show, taking the place of exiting Bryan Fuller. It has been 15 years since we have seen a film or television production starring the famed masked killer Jason Voorhees or the rest of the Friday The 13th crew. One fan, horror icon Mike Flanagan, was all set to be in front of his TV to watch what Fuller may have had in store for us, as he said on X this weekend.

Crystal Lake Just Needs To Release, No Matter Who Is Making It

"On this Friday the 13th, can't help but to reflect on the CRYSTAL LAKE series that almost was," wrote Flanagan on X. "@BryanFuller was onto something terrific. Will just wait with bated breath for his excellent DUST BUNNY…"

It is worth noting that nobody outside of A24 or Peacock really knows what direction Fuller was set to take Crystal Lake. Kane recently completed a stint as co-showrunner and executive producer on the IT prequel series Welcome to Derry for Max, as well as Moonhaven, Lodge 49, Black Sails, and Fringe. Crystal Lake was given a straight-to-series order in 2022 and is A24's first big swing into franchise IP fare.

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," said Kane in a statement on his Crystal Lake hiring. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than Friday The 13th. I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Man, if only we could get Mike Flanagan's take on the franchise. I would put up some of my own money to make that happen. For now, let us hope that this sees the light of day because as we have all learned from Friday The 13th, nothing is certain except something terrible happening.

