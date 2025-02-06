Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: juno temple, ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 4: Roy or Jamie? Temple Knows Who Keeley Would Choose

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple knows who Keeley would choose in the end between Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster).

As fans of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso wait patiently for some official word on whether or not a fourth season is on the way, Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) is offering her answer to a question that's been floating around the pop culture landscape since the third season wrapped. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) or Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) – who should Keeley choose? Though she made it clear that she would always choose herself over both of them, Temple shared who she believed Keeley would eventually choose with EW. "I think, ultimately, she ends up with Roy," Temple shared. "But! At the same time, I will say that working with both of those men — Phil [Dunster] and Brett [Goldstein] — they are such extraordinary humans, and I think the journey of both of their characters throughout all three seasons is a quiet masterclass in acting. I think she would probably have a great time ending up with either one of them, but my gut tells me that it would probably be Roy."

"I've heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a season 4. I don't know when. I don't know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning," Temple shared earlier this week regarding the possibility of a fourth season becoming a reality. While it sounds like we can expect her to be back should the Apple TV+ series return for a fourth season, one thing that Temple isn't interested in is a spinoff focused on her character. "The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me because it so feels like a team that I don't know if I would want to do a spinoff. I don't want to be a part of it if everybody else isn't. It's a team. It's a real team!" Temple explained.

