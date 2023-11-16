Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: peacock, preview, seth macfarlane, ted

Ted: Seth MacFarlane, Peacock Series Set for January 2024 (TEASER)

Hitting Peacock on January 11, 2024, here's an official teaser & images for Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan & Brad Walsh's Ted prequel series.

When executive producer/writer/director/co-showrunner (wow, that's a lot of titles) Seth MacFarlane dropped a note thanking the VFX team for their work on the upcoming series, we were keeping various body parts crossed that maybe… possibly… some good news would be arriving soon regarding MacFarlane and executive producers/writers/co-showrunners Paul Corrigan & Brad Walsh's Ted prequel series. Well, it looks like our instincts were right because the fine folks at Peacock have released not only preview images but also an official teaser for the seven-episode series – set to drop a super-sized premiere & six 30-minute episodes in January 2024. Returning to voice the lead, MacFarlane is being joined by Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher, 13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood), Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Orville), and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Bombshell) for the streaming series. Oh, and if anyone thinks the series is losing any sense of the film's wonderfully raunchy R-rated comedy? You have nothing to worry about…

With the seven-episode season set for a binge-drop on January 11, 2024, here's a look at the official teaser & overview for Peacock's Ted – followed by some personal thoughts from MacFarlane, Corrigan & Walsh about the prequel series:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear's (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

"Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the twenties, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the fifties, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionists. Our generation's unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly give you 'Ted,'" shared MacFarlane, Corrigan & Walsh in a special note to viewers. "Our series is a prequel to the 'Ted' movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use. The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it's a lot of pages to fill, and real life is mostly boring)."

Peacock's Ted stems from executive producers/writers/co-showrunners Seth MacFarlane (who also directs), Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh. In addition, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleinman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson (Fuzzy Door Productions) are on board as executive producers. UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group), Fuzzy Door, and MRC produce the streaming series.

