Terrahawks Comes To Amazon Prime Video – New Series To Follow?

Terrahawks was a 1983 British science fiction television series created by Gerry Anderson and Christopher Burr, following the likes of Supercar, Fireball XL5, UFO, Thunderbirds, Stingray, Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons and Joe 90 from the 60s and 70s. The show was Anderson's first TV show in over a decade to use puppets for its characters and his last. Terrahawks has just come to Amazon Prime in the US and in the UK.

It's a curious choice, but notable that it is set in the year 2020. The series follows the adventures of the Terrahawks, a taskforce responsible for protecting Earth from invasion by a group of extraterrestrial androids and aliens led by the monstrous alien Zelda. Like Anderson's previous puppet series, futuristic vehicles and technology featured prominently in each episode.

In that respect, it's ideal today for those who have just got the one episode of The Expanse to watch today, and are desperate for more inter-solar system drama and conflict between Mars, Earth and beyond, with an emphasis on cool-looking spaceships and intriguing accents. It is possible that if too many people hear Lieutenant Hiro's comedy East Asian accent, it may get itself cancelled before you get the chance.

And so an alien force has destroyed NASA's Mars base, and Earth is under threat. A small organisation, The Terrahawks, is set up to defend the planet. From Hawknest, their secret base in South America, they develop sophisticated weapons to prepare for the battles to come.

Rather than the wooden marionette puppets on strings of Thunderbirds, Terrahawks featured latex hand-operated puppets closer to The Muppet Show. This was married to the more tongue-in-cheek tone of this series compared to Anderson's previous works. Many who were kids back then have strong memories of spherical Zeroid robot Sergeant Major Zero being voiced by Windsor Davies in a characterisation similar to his Sergeant Major Williams in It Ain't Half Hot, Mum,

There have been some revivals since. Big Finish created audio dramas in 2015, with surviving members of the cast. 2015 also brought an animated spinoff, Zeroids Vs Cubes. And a year ago, Anderson Entertainment announced that a revival of Terrahawks is currently in the works entitled Kate Kestrel And The Terrahawks. Could this Amazon Prime revival of the original series be a precursor to the new Terrahawks series being announced?

One thing though… could Amazon Prime stop cutting off the credits? The Noughts And Crosses game between Zeroids and Cubes was different each episode and always a highlight – especially when the cubes cheated.

Now, what's the latest with Star Fleet?