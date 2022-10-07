That '70s Show Star Mila Kunis Credits Castmates for Being Drug-Free

Mila Kunis may have lied to producers about her age before her breakout role as Jackie Burkheart on That '70s Show, but she's learned so much from her time on the FOX sitcom, especially from her older castmates. The actress, who was 14 upon her casting on the series, is set to reprise her role for the Netflix spinoff That '90s Show. She opened up about how her castmates helped her stay on the straight and narrow, inspired by their actions during the show's eight-season run.

"I will say, the reason I don't do drugs, the reason I didn't get into doing drugs, all of that was because nobody on the set did," Kunis told Vanity Fair. "I looked up to them at 14, and so the trajectory of my career, my life, could've gone any which way, but it didn't." All of her peers were between 4-6 years older than her that includes Topher Grace (Eric Forman) and Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), who were both 20; Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) were 18 at the time the show premiered in 1998. "It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids, and I was actually the age of the character."

On That '70s Show, Kunis' Jackie initially dated Kutcher's Kelso, and ironically, the two actors ended up married in real life. Both, along with Grace, Prepon, Valderrama, and Tommy Chong (Leo), are all making guest appearances for the Netflix show along with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who play Eric's parents, Red and Kitty Forman, set to star and executive produce That '90s Show. There's no confirmation if Don Stark, who played Donna's father and Formans' neighbor Bob Pinciotti, will return. For more on Kunis' time on set, along with her relationship with creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, you can check out the video below.