That '90s Show: Topher Grace on Reuniting with That '70s Show Cast

Topher Grace will forever be grateful for his time on That '70s Show, which helped propel his acting career in a number of ways. While promoting his ABC show Home Economics, he opened up to Entertainment Tonight about comparing experiences on working on both shows and broke down what it was like reuniting for the legacy sequel series That '90s Show for Netflix and the extent of his involvement.

"It's luck. It's akin to dating, where you can have your friends say, 'Oh, you and this person would be great together,' but you don't know. I certainly was excited about everyone who's cast on the show, but you don't know until that first day or two. And I was nervous," Grace admitted about his beginnings on the FOX sitcom. "I had been with a dream team that I loved before on TV, and I was nervous to come back, and then within about 48 hours of filming, I was driving home, like, cocky 'cause it's so much easier when you don't have to pretend. When you're actually playing a 'family feeling' with people who feel like family."

Grace played Eric Forman, a high school student trying to define his own future during the 1970s, along with his girlfriend Donna (Laura Prepon) and their friends Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and Hyde (Danny Masterson) all under the watchful eye of his parents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith). The series, created by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turner, ran for eight seasons, with Grace leaving in the final season before returning for the finale. All the cast, including Tommy Chong and minus Masterson, will return for the sequel series That '90s Show.

Grace also shared. "It was like going home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. It was a gift. They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them… it was great. And I can't wait for people to see it." That '90s Show picks up in 1995 when Eric and Donna visit Red and Kitty with their daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) to visit for the summer back at Point Place, Wisconsin, which was the setting for the FOX series. Leia, like Eric before her, will become friends with some of the locals, played by Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. "I only did one episode, but I'm in the first episode, so I'm really excited for people to [see it]," Grace revealed. There's no confirmed date for Netflix to premiere the 10-episode season. For more on Home Economics, you can check out the complete interview here.