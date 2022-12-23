That '90s Show: Peacock Offers Netflix That '70s Show Reminder

With Netflix officially released the trailer for That '70s Show legacy sequel series That '90s Show featuring a new cast of teenage outcasts along with most of the original cast members of the Fox series returning, Peacock wanted to remind fans where they can catch the original series with screenshots of their own as the Netflix social media post features the first look at the classic characters with stills of Topher Grace (Eric Forman) and Laura Prepon (Donna Forman); Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart); Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman); and Tommy Chong (Leo) with new cast members Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate) and Callie Haverda (Leia Forman).

Peacock Reminds Fans Where They Can Catch 'That '70s Show'

Peacock, who offered only a look emoji, offered their own set of stills, with most featuring Grace and Prepon, a couple including Kunis and Kutcher, and one including Valderrama. Ironically, Netflix was the streaming home of the Fox series before landing on Peacock, which didn't go unnoticed by Red Forman actor Kurtwood Smith, who reunites with Rupp, who plays spouse Kitty Forman. Both also serve as executive producers with That '70s Show EPs Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner and creators of both shows Bonnie and Terry Turner.

Bob's Back, But Will They Address Midge?

The story follows Leia, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who visits her grandparents, Red and Kitty, for the summer, trying to find herself as she meets equally socially awkward teens of Point Place in 1995, including Gwen (Ashely Aufderheide), Jay (Mace Coronel), Nate, Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and Nikki (Sam Morelos). With Netflix's latest images release, Don Stark returns, reprising his role as Donna's father and fan-favorite neighbor, Bob Pinciotti, a popular target for Red's threats of his foot in the ass. With Tanya Roberts' passing in 2021, it wouldn't be surprising if the series kills her character Midge off and registers some tribute. That '90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19th.