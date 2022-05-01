That '90s Show: Topher Grace & Wilmer Valderrama Tease Returns

As news of That '70s Show alum Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama returning to reprise their roles as Eric, Donna, Kelso, Jackie, and Fez for the Netflix sequel in That '90s Show, Grace and Walderama took to Instagram to tease what's to come. The first was Grace sporting his washed-out Point Place Vikings High School with the caption, "Yup. Still fits #HelloWisconsin".

Walderama went just a tad further going the extra mile with Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive playing in the background as we're treated to a video sequence of his Fez wardrobe first seeing the character's box, then we see his clothes draped up in a hanger before it shifts to a body shot, the actor zipping up his pants, and shifting his hands to his waist admiring his torso and figure in the front and back. He follows wrapping up with a butt wiggle. The next shot has him buttoning the cuffs then his chest of his shirt. Before reaching the top buttons, he stops then does a finger wag with his right hand before popping the second to last button to show more chest. To complete the ensemble, we see him put on his coat from the back with an extra sound effect before shifting to a side shot of him adjusting his shirt collar over his coat. We get another front body shot before it pans out for the reveal and canned cheers and the NCIS star's voice saying, "Yup, still fits."

No matter what Prepon, Kutcher, and Kunis put out, probably won't compare to Valderama's presentation. We also don't know how involved original younger cast members of That '70s Show will do in their guest roles. That '90s Show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Forman with Callie Haverda leading the way as their granddaughter and Eric and Donna's daughter Leia Forman. That '90s Show will also star Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Original star Danny Masterson (Hyde) won't be participating as he's awaiting trial for multiple sexual assault allegations.