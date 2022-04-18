That '70s Show Spinoff: Valderrama Would "Never Say No" to Fez Return

With Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Forman and leading Netflix's That '70s Show spinoff in That '90s Show, questions naturally turned to the original cast playing the adolescents. As the streamer confirmed deals are being worked on to bring back original stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, one name was mysteriously absent Wilmer Valderrama, who played fan-favorite Fez. While it's not Valderrama's character's actual name, the gang decided to give the character the nickname from the acronym standing for "Foreign Exchange Student". Talking with TV Insider, the NCIS star provided a hopeful tease about his beloved character's possible future.

"I'm a little busy now, but I support them so much. I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best," Valderrama said. "And if the timing is right, I'd never say no." To say the actor's schedule is a bit stacked would be an understatement given his commitment to the long-running CBS show and fronting the Disney+ TV adaptation of Zorro. Valderrama appeared in all 200 episodes of the long-running Fox series (1998-2006) from creators Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner, and Tina Turner. That '70s Show also starred Danny Masterson, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly, Tanya Roberts, and Tommy Chong. In addition to Rupp and Smith leading the 10-episode spinoff, the next crop of teenagers will be led by Callie Haverda, who plays Eric (Grace) and Donna's (Prepon) daughter Leia Forman.

Joining Haverda are Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Corenel, Maxell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. That '90s Show is set in 1995 at Point Place, Wisconsin (also the setting of the original series), where Leia is visiting her grandparents for the summer. Leia ends up bonding with the new generation of town kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern gaze of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never die… it just changes clothes.