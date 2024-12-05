Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: Michael Fassbender, The Agency
The Agency: Paramount+ with Showtime Series Earns Season 2 Mission
Paramount+ with Showtime wasted little time, assigning Michael Fassbender-starring The Agency a Season 2 mission after only two episodes.
It looks like Showtime's new spy series The Agency is a big hit. Since premiering on November 29, the first two episodes have had 5.1 million global "viewers" on streaming and linear. Paramount Global says it's Showtime's most-streamed new series in history, though streaming viewer numbers weren't available.
The Agency is a US remake of the French drama Le Bureau des Legendes. It follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent who's ordered to abruptly abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the lover he left behind (Jodie Turner-Smith) reappears in London, their romance reignites. His career, his real identity, and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage as he's unable to let go of his vigilance, possibly paranoia, as his lover might also be a spy.
The series also stars Jeffrey Wright, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, and Richard Gere. Dominic West and Hugh Bonneville are guest stars. The recurring cast includes Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, many of whom have yet to appear during the first two episodes' premiere.