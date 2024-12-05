Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: Michael Fassbender, The Agency

The Agency: Paramount+ with Showtime Series Earns Season 2 Mission

Paramount+ with Showtime wasted little time, assigning Michael Fassbender-starring The Agency a Season 2 mission after only two episodes.

It looks like Showtime's new spy series The Agency is a big hit. Since premiering on November 29, the first two episodes have had 5.1 million global "viewers" on streaming and linear. Paramount Global says it's Showtime's most-streamed new series in history, though streaming viewer numbers weren't available.

The Agency is a US remake of the French drama Le Bureau des Legendes. It follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent who's ordered to abruptly abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the lover he left behind (Jodie Turner-Smith) reappears in London, their romance reignites. His career, his real identity, and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage as he's unable to let go of his vigilance, possibly paranoia, as his lover might also be a spy.

The series also stars Jeffrey Wright, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, and Richard Gere. Dominic West and Hugh Bonneville are guest stars. The recurring cast includes Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, many of whom have yet to appear during the first two episodes' premiere.

"The success of The Agency is proof that our new Showtime slate is poised to propel Paramount+ to its next phase of growth," Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, shared in a statement. The Agency is currently available to all Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. with the Showtime add-on, as well as Paramount+ internationally in the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America and Brazil. The series is also set to debut in Japan next year. Spy series are big now, and this series seems to have hit the zeitgeist at the right time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!