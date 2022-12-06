The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Getting Danny DeVito In Their Stockings

Even though we have about another week to go until Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton's The Always Sunny Podcast hosts its Holiday Spectacular livestream (more on that below), it looks like McElhenney may have dropped a ten-ton hint of a special holiday present heading viewers'/listeners' way. Throughout the podcast's run, there's been one major influencer who has yet to grace the podcast studio's luscious decor physically. Well, it looks like that's about to change with McElhenney sharing a look of himself with Day, Howerton & Ganz posing with none other than Danny DeVito. Now, while there are a billion things to love about the possibilities, like DeVito being live on a mic, we're focused on Day and DeVito exchanging Charlie-Frank stories. And the best part? All of this will be hitting our screens on December 19th…

Now here's a look at McElhenney's Instagram post from earlier today highlighting DeVito and The Podcast Gang in-studio & sporting some of the best "worst" holiday sweaters so far this season:

Here's a look at this week's bloopers-themed episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, and don't forget that next Monday, December 12th, brings the livestream of the Holiday Spectacular (starting at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET), so make sure to reserve a spot:

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview, McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) answered questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders) while promoting their docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discuss their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham, if there is a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures, and anything that Reynolds can say about Deadpool 3: