The Always Sunny Podcast: The Rock Goes Baggy & Teeny-Tiny Vin Diesel

It's been a pretty busy week for Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast, from dropping this week's episode "The Gang Gets Invincible" to surprising listeners/viewers with a surprise Kaitlin Olson aka Dee Reynolds aka "Sweet Dee" call-in to Howerton (& his collarbone) returning to the slopes. So now with it being the weekend and what we're assuming will be "Dennis and Dee's Mom Is Dead" dropping on Monday, we have a clip showcasing once again how easily each episode can go off in a number of fascinating directions. Like what you're about to see, as Howerton's claim that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson deserves credit for bringing back the "baggy" look turns into a discussion about how tall The Rock is before Day shares a great story from the first season when he was asked how "badass" Vin Diesel was in real life.

Here's a look at Howerton making his case, with a new episode of The Always Sunny Podcast set to drop this Monday:

Here's a look/listen back to Olson checking in with the podcast gang to talk "first impressions"… and make sure to check out "The Gang Gets Invincible" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

S03E02 "The Gang Gets Invincible" is an episode overflowing with highlights, with Geoffrey Owens's "Donovan McNabb" (and future "Tiger Woods") and Faizon Love's Coach two of the biggest. But in the following clip, we learn that the name "Donovan McNabb" was not an easy one for Love to say. "Donny John McCrab" or "Donaman Midmab"? No problem. In fact, Day gives an excellent reason why it was so much better that it worked out that way.

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: