The Art of Amphibia: Popular Disney Series Getting TOKYOPOP Artbook

Emmy-nominated Disney animated series Amphibia is getting a lavish art book from manga and art book publisher TOKYOPOP, The Art of Amphibia.

TOKYOPOP is publishing The Art of Amphibia, an in-depth exploration of the hit Emmy-nominated animated comedy series Disney Amphibia, on March 25th. Amphibia chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy after she and her friends are magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people and meet the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar and his family. Amphibia is available to stream on Disney+. This hardcover edition is a definitive exploration of the series and features a foreword by Anne Boonchuy voice actor Brenda Song and is packed with never-before-seen character designs, location designs, and concept and production art, along with insights from creator and executive producer Matt Braly.

Disney: The Art of Amphibia by Drew Taylor and Matt Braly

Following the success of Marcy's Journal, TOKYOPOP presents The Art of Amphibia. Lovingly crafted by Matt Braly, the creator and showrunner of the Disney animated series, this hardcover book features behind-the-scenes artwork from the television series and written insights and testimonials from the production staff.

Amphibia chronicles the adventures of three best friends who find themselves magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a wild marshland tropical island full of anthropomorphic amphibians and dangerous beasts. The three girls are separated when they arrive in Amphibia and must go on their own fantastical journeys to reunite and save their new friends.

"The creation and success of Amphibia has been an amazing journey, and I am very proud to work with TOKYOPOP on the release of this art book," Matt Braly said. "The Art of Amphibia is the most detailed exploration of the series and its characters and settings, and I invite fans of the show to dive into the adventurous and relatable characters and the imaginative worlds that are thoughtfully depicted in this new release."

The Art of Amphibia is available for pre-order now.

