The Baby Episode 8 Left Us with A Bag of Mixed Emotions: Review

HBO's The Baby brought the story to an end with tonight's eighth episode, developing some closure for Natasha and others while leaving an ending that either should have been cut or redone. Warning, there will be spoilers mentioned below. To avoid this, feel free to watch the episode and return later once you're ready.

The Baby episode 8 brought some revelation to the eyes of Bobbi after an encounter between her and her ex, recognizing Natasha is in need and would become a victim of the child's cycle. The cycle ended up being a continued showcase of isolation ending in straining the well-being of women caring for the baby. With the help of Mrs. Eaves (eventually), Bobbi saw how Natasha was being controlled like a puppet by the baby and began seeing help from others as the enemy.

While many would try to help Natasha, I could see Mrs. Eaves becoming a big source of whatever solution was going to come along. A lot of important moments mixed in with some truly scary silence made for a fantastic horror experience, but I would have loved a little bit of comedy thrown in there at times outside of the last few scenes when Natasha and Bobbi join friends in the park after everything. I found those scenes incredibly important, just as important as the scary ones between Natasha and her fear of upsetting the baby.

The Baby almost ended its limited run with a full ten out of ten from me, but there's something that didn't sit well with me completely. It has nothing to do with the themes or what happened next for the main characters after dealing with the child. What felt off was how they handled the future of the baby. The park scene and witnessing Mrs. Eaves moving forward with her life felt incredibly necessary, but cutting the beach back at night time with the child making it out of the water felt like a quick decision to remind viewers of the horror themes.

The end felt like an interesting choice but it maybe should have been cut and included a fake-out making Natasha think the child is back but it isn't. Or better yet, someone coming along the shore could see the baby and pick it up, signaling the possible continuation of that horrific cycle but for someone else. While I love a surprise ending, this should have had a tiny bit more clarification or something added to signal the possibilities that the baby may come for Natasha again or would go attach to another and begin the terror with someone else. Overall, the final episode of The Baby gave a hundred percent for the majority of the episode but it felt a little too vague at the end for my taste.

The Baby Episode 8 "The Baby" Review by Brittney Bender 8 / 10 HBO's The Baby Episode 8 "The Baby" brought everything and then some for the majority of the episode, including some vital horror elements, but the end felt a little too vague and lacked complete closure or direction to feel fully satisfying. Credits Network HBO