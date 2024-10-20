Posted in: Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, The Beginning After the End

The Beginning After the End: Web Comic Gets Anime Adapt in 2025

Crunchyroll announced at NYCC 2024 that The Beginning After the End will be the latest hit web novel and manhwa to get an anime adaptation.

At New York Comic Con 2024, Crunchyroll announced that The Beginning After the End will be the latest hit web novel and manhwa to get an anime adaptation. The Korean web novel was originally written by TurtleMe, with the manhwa adaptation and art by Fuyuki23 for Seasons 1-5 and MGK-story for Season 6. Keitaro Motonaga (Digimon Adventure tri., Date A Live) is lined up to direct the anime adaptation at studio A-CAT, and Crunchyroll announced plans to stream the series in 2025.

The Beginning After the End follows the journey of King Grey, a once-powerful ruler who dies and is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his own path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life.

An X (formerly Twitter) account and an official bilingual website launched along with the news and a comment from the original author. Here's what TurtleMe had to say about the announcement:

The Beginning After the End: What You Need to Know "Dear viewers in Japan, I am grateful to announce that 'The Beginning After the End' is being adapted into an anime, a milestone made possible by your incredible support. Having grown up reading manga, it's an honor to have my story recognized in the birthplace of anime and manga, one of my first influences in writing. I'd like to thank Studio A-Cat for their hard work in adapting the story into an animation and Crunchyroll for making this all happen. Working with them has been a pleasure to bring this story to life in a new form.My sincerest gratitude for your generous support and for celebrating this milestone with me!" Set to release in 2025, here's a rundown of who's who behind the scenes: Executive producers: TurtleMe, Gabriel le Luu , Mike Zhu , Kevin Nicklaus

, , Director: Keitaro Motonaga

Series Composition: Takamitsu Kouno

Story Supervisor: TurtleMe

Character Design: Masami Sueoka

Music: Keiji Inai

Production: Slow Curve

Animation Production: studio A-CAT The Beginning After the End manhwa is available digitally on Tapas and in print via Yen Press.

